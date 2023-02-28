C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-05

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: Transitioning to Spring: Will Spring-like Weather Continue?

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

  2. Battle for the Belt: Which crop should be planted first, corn or soybean?

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey Which crop has the smallest yield penalty for delayed planting? Can we adjust management

  3. Please Participate! Using Data-Driven Knowledge For Profitable Soybean Management Systems

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Help us help you grow more profitable soybeans through the power of data science. Soybean agronomists are developing an app to help you make decisions in real time. The more data

  4. Drones for Spraying Pesticides

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

  5. Reminder: Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference March 14-15 in Ada

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher

    The Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference (CTC) will be held in- person March 14-15 at Ohio Northern University in Ada.

  6. Time to stock up on nozzles now! But do you know which one to buy?

    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

  7. 2023 Corn College and Soybean School Recordings Available

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Amanda Douridas, CCA

    Did you miss our Corn College and Soybean School webinar? We have you

  8. Double Crop Sunflower in Ohio, is it an Option?

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, James Jasinski, Eric Richer,