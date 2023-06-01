CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-06

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Topdressing Wheat with Liquid Swine Manure

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    With the month of March moving along, the topdressing of wheat fields with nitrogen fertilizer will soon start. Given the current fertilizer prices more livestock producers

  2. Battle for the Belt: Episode 2

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey

    Episode 2 of Battle for the Belt is now available:

  3. Where Could the U.S.-Mexico GM Corn Dispute End Up?

    Author(s): Ian Sheldon, Seungki W Lee, Chris Zoller

  4. Phosphorus Best Management Practices Field Day

    Author(s): Paige Garrabrant

    Nutrient runoff and algal blooms are a growing problem while fertilizer costs are at an all-time high. Best Management Practice (BMP) Field Day is an event to address these

  5. Science for Success Webinar: When Early Planting Doesn’t Work Out- Do I Replant, Repair-Plant or Leave this Pitiful Stand?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Soybean plants have a remarkable ability to compensate for open spaces by developing axillary branches that set additional pods.

  6. Ask the Expert – Managing Frogeye Leaf Spot with Dr. Carl Bradley

    Dr. Carl Bradley
    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA

    University of Kentucky Extension Specialist Dr. Carl