CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-07

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Can Root-Knot Nematodes be a Problem in Ohio?

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    Don’t Miss Travis Faske’s Seminar on a Very Serious Pathogen of Soybean.

  2. When and How Much Nitrogen to Apply to Wheat

    Winter Wheat
    Author(s): Ed Lentz, CCA, Laura Lindsey

    Wheat has already reached green-up across the state so spring N may be applied anytime

  3. Battle for the Belt: Episode 3

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez, Aaron Wilson

  4. Early Spring Weed Identification

    Winter Annuals
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Winter annual, biennial, and perennial weeds are starting to become more noticeable up as fields green up across the state. Identification of these species can help in planning