C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-08

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Warmer Weather Ahead

    NAEFS 16-day Ensemble Mean Total QPF from 04/03/2023
    Author(s): Jim Noel

    APRIL

  2. Battle for the Belt: Episode 4

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez, Kelley Tilmon

  3. Cressleaf groundsel scouting

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman, Ricardo Ribeiro

    Much of the state is still wet and waiting for dry conditions to resume field

  4. Becoming a Certified Crop Adviser and OSU Extension Online Exam Prep Course

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Lee Beers, CCA

    Why become a Certified Crop Adviser (CCA)? Being certified adds

  5. OSU Extension Seeks a Next Assistant Director for Agriculture and Natural Resources

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    Ohio State University Extension is seeking applicants for our next Assistant Director, Agriculture and Natural Resources. The Assistant Director is responsible for the