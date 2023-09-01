C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-09

CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Spring Weather & Soil Conditions: Update 1

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Soil Temperatures and Moisture

  2. Battle for the Belt: Episode 5

    Battle for the belt
    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Laura Lindsey, Osler

  3. Alfalfa Weevil – Add it to Your Radar Screen

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Kelley Tilmon, Mark Sulc,

  4. Enhanced Soil Carbon Farming as a Climate Solution: Pastures and Hayfields in Ohio

    Author(s): Ricardo Ribeiro, Marilia Chiavegato

    The Sustainable Agroecosystems Lab at The Ohio State University,

  5. OSU’s Farm On financial management course released

    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA

    A new online farm management course offered by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) will help Ohio’s beginning farmers