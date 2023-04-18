CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-10

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Spring Weather & Soil Conditions: Update 2

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Soil Temperatures and Moisture

  2. Battle for the Belt: Episode 6

    Corn planting at the Wooster site, April 14th
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey, John Fulton,

  3. Two Rate Nitrogen Trial - MRTN vs. MRTN (+50)

    Corn field
    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Ohio’s corn nitrogen recommendation tool is the Corn Nitrogen Rate Calculator (

  4. Drones for Spraying Pesticides- Part 2: Opportunities and Challenges

    Photo by Erdal Ozkan, The Ohio State University.
    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    Currently, there is tremendous interest in using drones to spray crop-protection products.