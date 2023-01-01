CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-13

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Spring Weather & Soil Conditions: Update 5

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Soil Temperatures and Moisture

  2. Planning Your Winter Annual Cereal Grain Forage Harvest

    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    The greatest challenge with winter annual cereal forages for many producers is managing harvest timing to maximize quality with spring rainfall events that not only

  3. Lep Monitoring Network – Ohio Black Cutworm and True Armyworm Monitoring

    Roger Schmidt, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Bugwood.org
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  4. Cressleaf Groundsel Identification

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Fields of yellow flowers can be found all over the state. Issues with cressleaf groundsel can bring about questions concerning toxicity to livestock. Previous C.O.R.N.

  5. Battle for the Belt: Episode 9

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  6. We are still very early, but if crop stands are a concern…

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey, Alexander