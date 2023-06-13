CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-15

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Fungicide and Insecticide at Flowering: Is This Really Warranted?

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Kelley Tilmon

    The wheat crop is flowering or will soon begin to flower in southern and central Ohio.

  2. Spring Weather & Soil Conditions: Update 7 (Final)

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Soil Temperatures and Moisture

  3. Forage Maturity Across Ohio

    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Ed Lentz, CCA,

  4. Lep Monitoring Network Update #3 – Trap Counts for BCW, AMW and ECB-IA

    Author(s): Kylie Harbert, Amy Raudenbush,

  5. Battle for the Belt: Episode 11

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  6. And Now….There’s No Rain – Reminders About Residual Herbicides

    Author(s): Mark Loux

    It’s always fun when rainfall is feast or famine.  Dry periods such as the coming week are great for about everything except weed management.  From the perspective of making sure