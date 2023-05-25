CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-16

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: Episode 12

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  2. Planting Soybean in June: What Agronomic Practices Should I Adopt?

    Author(s): Fabiano Colet, Laura Lindsey

    According to USDA-NASS, 66% of soybean acreage was planted in the USA by May 21, 2023

  3. 2023 Western Ohio Wheat Field Day

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Join us for the 2023 Western Ohio Wheat Field Day on June 13 at the Western Agricultural Research Station in South Charleston.

  4. Meet Your New Weed Science Extension State Specialist- Dr. Alyssa Essman

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Amanda Douridas, CCA,

  5. Sidedressing Manure into Corn

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Most of the corn planted this spring has emerged with good stands. With the dry weather, corn is growing slowly and the opportunity to use manure as a side-dress nitrogen

  6. Late Spring Dry Spell Underway

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Memorial Day felt like the typical unofficial start to summer, with highs well into the 80s across the state. This has not been the case much this spring, as average temperatures

  7. Lep Monitoring Network Update #4 – Trap Counts for BCW, AMW and ECB-IA

    Author(s): Kylie Harbert, Rebecca DiScipio, Amy

  8. Plot Twist: Time for a New Nozzle List

    Author(s): Abby Welsh

    A few years ago, the Ohio State University Pesticide Safety Education Program put together a list of approved sprayer nozzles for applying pesticides.  This list was recently