CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-17

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: Heat Exacerbates Drying Trend

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  2. Dry Weather Impacts on Corn and Soybean Establishment and Wheat Grain Fill

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Osler Ortez,

  3. Consideration for Corn N Management under Dry Soil Conditions

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    When considering adjusting your corn nitrogen program for dry weather conditions, consider how N gets to the root system for uptake. Mass flow is the primary

  4. Battle for the Belt: Episode 13

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  5. Weed Management in Dry Conditions

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    This article is written with the hopes that relaying some information about management in a dry pattern will bring on some rain. If that doesnâ€™t work, below are some reminders

  6. Done with Planting? Collect Soil Sample for SCN Test and Learn How Your Samples Are Processed in the Lab!

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    The soybean cyst nematode (SCN) remains the

  7. OSU Extension Water Quality Team to Host Regional Field Day Focusing on In-Field and Edge-of-Field Conservation Practices

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA

    Join the Ohio State University Extension Water Quality Team for a field day sponsored by The Nature Conservancy on Thursday, July 20th, 2023. The event is being held

  8. LEP Monitoring Network Update #5 â€“ Trap Counts for BCW, AMW, and ECB (IA & NY)

    Author(s): Rebecca DiScipio, Kylie Harbert, Amy