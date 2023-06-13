CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-18

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: The Skies Opened Up

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    May 21st through June 10th was quite the dry spell across Ohio, with moderate drought conditions declared across 62% of the state by the

  2. Time to Start Scouting for Potato Leafhoppers in Alfalfa

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Mark Sulc, Andy Michel

    Now

  3. Battle for the Belt: Episode 14

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  4. Plot Twist: Time for a New Nozzle List

    Author(s): Abby Welsh

    A few years ago, the Ohio State University Pesticide Safety Education Program put together a list of approved sprayer nozzles for applying pesticides.

  5. Lep Monitoring Network Update #6 – Trap Counts for BCW, AMW, and ECB (IA & NY)

    Author(s): Kylie Harbert, Amy Raudenbush,

  6. OSU Extension Weather Extremes Committee and the State Climate Office of Ohio to Host Climate Smart: Farming with Weather Extremes

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Weather is almost always a challenge for agriculture, from too little or too much rain, late season freeze conditions, and severe weather impacts.

  7. West Central Ohio Hay Day 2023

    Author(s): Grant Davis, CCA

    Please join Ohio State University Extension and Channel Equipment on July 6th for the West Central Ohio Hay Day, sponsored by the Champaign and Clark County Farm Bureau, and

  8. The 2023 Annual Meeting of the Society of Nematologists

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    The countdown is on!

  9. 2023 Weed Science Field Day July 12

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    The 2023 OSU Weed Science Field Day will be held on Wednesday, July 12th at the Western Ag Research Station in South Charleston, OH. Registration will start at 8:30 followed by a