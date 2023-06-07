CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-19

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. What happened with crop yields during 1988 and 2012? A recap

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey, Greg

  2. Battle for the Belt: Episode 15

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  3. Lep Monitoring Network Update #7 – Trap Counts for CEW and ECB (IA & NY)

    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Rebecca DiScipio,

  4. Dicamba Deadline Reminder

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Crop progress is highly variable this year. Some early planted crops have emerged and have had decent growth following recent rains. Dry weather has delayed the emergence of some

  5. Keep an Eye on the Horizon for Dry Weather Insect Pests

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

    While nobody knows what the future holds regarding weather, recent dry conditions have