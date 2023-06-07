CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-20

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: Episode 16

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  2. Potassium in Corn

    Potassium deficiency symptoms in corn.
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, CCA, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA,

  3. Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day returns!

    Author(s): James Jasinski

    This year’s Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day - The nation’s premier event for mechanical weeding tools - will take place on Wednesday, September 27, at The Ohio State

  4. Weather Update: Unsettled Weather Continues

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  5. Lep Monitoring Network Update #8 – Trap Counts for CEW, WBCW, and ECB (IA & NY)

    Author(s): Rebecca DiScipio, Kylie Harbert, Amy

  6. Dates set for ODA Pesticide Collection across Ohio

    Author(s): Beth Scheckelhoff

    REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (May 3, 2023) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) will be sponsoring three collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted

  7. Drainage field day at Ohio State Lima campus farm scheduled for July 25

    Author(s): Nic Baumer

    The Ohio State University at Lima will host a Drainage Installation Field Day on the campus farm on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.