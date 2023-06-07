CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-21

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Lep Monitoring Network Update #9 – Trap Counts for CEW, WBCW, and ECB (IA & NY)

    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Rebecca DiScipio,

  2. How could the haze of wildfires affect crop growth?

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Laura Lindsey, Osler

  3. Wet Weather, Potential Wheat Harvest Delays, and Grain Quality

    wheat seed
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Pierce Paul

    We initially anticipated an early wheat harvest this year due to dry weather conditions.

  4. 2023 OSU Weed Science Field Day

    Close up view of pigweed plant seed head
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    The 2023 OSU Weed Science Field Day will be held on Wednesday July 12th at the Western Ag Research Station in South Charleston, OH. Registration will start at 8:30 followed by a

  5. Application of Manure to Double Crop Soybeans to Encourage Emergence

    Tractor pulling drill planter through wheat stubble planting double crop soybeans
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat harvest is underway in parts of the state and some farmers are planting double-crop soybeans. The summer manure application window following wheat harvest is typically

  6. 2023 Western Agronomy Field Day

    Author(s): Joe Davlin

    We welcome you to attend the annual Western Agronomy Field Day at the Western Agricultural Research Station in South Charleston, Ohio.  The field day will be held Wednesday July 19,

  7. Battle for the Belt: Episode 17

    Figure 1. The Wingtra vertical take-off drone is being used to capture imagery in the Battle for the Belt field trials.
    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,