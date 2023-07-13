CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-23

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Options for Short Season Summer Fall Forages

    Author(s): Bill Weiss, Mark Sulc, Jason Hartschuh, CCA

  2. Southwest Ohio Corn Growers & Fayette County Agronomy Field Day: Tuesday, August 15th, 2023

    Author(s): Ken Ford

    Fayette County is known for its rich heritage in the agricultural industry. What better place for an agronomy, precision agriculture, and agricultural technology field day?

  3. Remember the Soybean Aphid?

    Soybean aphids on the underside of a soybean leaf. Photo by Daren Mueller, Iowa State University
    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

    You know how at the end of the horror movie there’s always some hint that the monster may

  4. Battle for the Belt: Episode 19

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey

  5. Register for Drainage Field Day

    Black corrugated water drainage pipe, field tile, in farm field with tile plow or ditcher in background
    Author(s): Nic Baumer

    The Ohio State University at Lima will host a Drainage Installation Field Day on the campus farm on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

  6. Corn Yield Forecasts as of July 13, 2023

    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    Corn is progressing nicely across most of the state.

  7. Lep Monitoring Network Update #11 – Time to Scout for WBC!

    Author(s): Kylie Harbert, Stephanie Pflaum, Amy

  8. POSTPONED: OSU Extension Weather Extremes Committee and the State Climate Office of Ohio to Host Climate Smart: Farming with Weather Extremes

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Due to less than anticipated registration, the Weather Extremes Committee has made the decision to postpone Climate Smart: Farming with Weather Extremes that was to take place on