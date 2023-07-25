CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-24

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: Episode 20

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  2. Weather Update: Heatwave and Scattered Storms Expected

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    July has brought wetter conditions to some folks across Ohio. Most areas have received 2.5 to 4 inches of rain since July 1st, with pockets of over 6” (e.g., Clinton County). Still

  3. Hail Damage to Soybean and Corn

    Licensed FILE #: 447531852 Preview Crop Find Similar DIMENSIONS 7456 x 4973px FILE TYPE JPEG CATEGORY Industry LICENSE TYPE Education License Detail of a corn field damaged by a hail storm
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer, Fabiano Colet

  4. 2023 Ohio Wheat Performance Test- Results Available Online

    close up of wheat heads
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Matthew Hankinson

    Results from the 2023 Ohio Wheat Performance Test are now online at:  

  5. Agriculture Technology Field Day

    Author(s): Alan Leininger

    The annual Agriculture Technology Conference will be held at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio on August 23, 2023, from 8:00am to 4:00pm. This year’s event

  6. Lep Monitoring Network Update #12 – High WBC Numbers – Time to Scout!

    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Rebecca DiScipio,