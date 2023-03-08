CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-25

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Protecting Wheat Seed and Rye Seed While In Storage Before Planting This Fall

    corner of grain wagon covered with silk and caterpillars. Photo credit: Curtis E Young, Ohio State University Extension
    Author(s): Curtis Young, CCA

    It is not uncommon for a farmer to save some of their wheat or rye crop in a grain wagon for seed to plant their next crop in the fall. Once their wagon is full, it will

  2. Battle for the Belt: Episode 21

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  3. August’s Stealthiest Insect Pest: Stink Bugs in Soybean

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Andy Michel

    Why are stink bugs the stealthiest insect pest near the end of summer?  It’s because

  4. ANR Factsheet Available for Understanding Corn Abnormal Ears: When and Why Do They Develop?

    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    Much of the corn has started to tassel (VT) and silk (R1) around the state (Figure 1). These mark the beginning of the reproductive stages and include the grain-

  5. Lep Monitoring Network Update #13 – WBC Numbers Remain High, Continue Scouting!

    Author(s): Rebecca DiScipio, Stephanie Pflaum,