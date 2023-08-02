CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-26

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Tar Spot Diagnosis, Tracking, and Reporting

    Author(s): Pierce Paul, Francesca Rotondo

    Tar spot is beginning to show up in a few corn fields across the state, but based

  2. Continue to Scout for Corn Foliar Diseases

    Figure 1. Gray leaf spot
    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Jason Hartschuh, CCA,

  3. Lep Monitoring Network Update #14 – High WBC Numbers in Eastern OH Counties

    Author(s): Rebecca DiScipio, Amy Raudenbush,

  4. Scout for Soybean Diseases in Ohio

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA

    Now is the time to scout for mid-season soybean

  5. Farm Science Review Agronomy College Sept 12

    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, CCA

    Ohio State University Extension and the Ohio AgriBusiness Association will again partner to hold the Farm Science Review Agronomy College on Sept. 12.

  6. Download your Insect Pest Management Guide Today

    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon

    Are you wondering what thresholds to use for a given insect pest, what products are labeled for it, what the pre-harvest intervals of those products are?  Check out the Michigan

  7. Corn Yield Forecasts as of August 2, 2023

    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    Most of the corn acreage in Ohio now should have reached the silking stage, except for delayed planting conditions. Some fields have already transitioned to dough and milk stages.

  8. Crop progress today relative to 2022 and the 5-year average

    Figure 1. Corn and soybean development across Ohio, 2023.
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Most of the corn and soybean acreage in Ohio has reached the silking or

  9. Battle for the Belt: Episode 22

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,