C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-29

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Late-season Pigweed Scouting

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Pigweed plants that escaped POST applications or emerged after can now be seen above soybean canopies. Especially important are waterhemp and Palmer amaranth, as these species

  2. Corn Yield Forecasts as of August 23, 2023

    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    Most of the corn acreage in Ohio is now at grain filling stages.

  3. Meet Your Soil Fertility Extension State Specialist- Dr. Manbir Rakkar

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA,

  4. Lep Monitoring Network Update #17 – Fall Armyworm Monitoring Starting Across Ohio

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  5. Join OABA and OSU Extension for the 4R Technology Review Field Day on September 6

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    The Ohio Agribusiness Association and Ohio State University Extension invite you to the 4R Technology Review Field Day.

  6. Wheat Management and Input Survey

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Matthew Hankinson

    This fall, with funding from Ohio Corn and Wheat, we will begin a new project

  7. Battle for the Belt: Episode 25

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,