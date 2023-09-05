CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-30

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: Episode 26

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  2. Lep Monitoring Network Update #18 – Fall Armyworm Monitoring Starting Across Ohio

    Lep Monitoring
    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  3. Farm Science Review Agronomy College, September 12, 2023

    FSR Agronomy Plots
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, CCA

    Ohio State University Extension and the Ohio AgriBusiness Association will again partner to hold the Farm Science Review Agronomy College on Sept. 12.

  4. Harvest Season Climate Outlook

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    The summer growing season has played out just like a typical El Niño year would.

  5. Alfalfa Fall Rest and Planning the Last Harvest

    Alfalfa
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Mark Sulc

    The next two weeks are the best time to take the last alfalfa cutting of the year