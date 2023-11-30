CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-34

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. National Nematode Day

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    The SCN Coalition, with support from sponsors BASF, Bayer, Nufarm,

  2. Battle for the Belt: Episode 30

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez

  3. Lep Monitoring Network Update #22 â€“ Final Lep Monitoring Update, Fall Armyworm

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Suranga Basnagala ,

  4. Regional Updates: September 26 â€“ October 2, 2023

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Grant Davis, CCA,

  5. OSU Extension Weather Extremes Committee and the State Climate Office of Ohio to Host Climate Smart: Farming with Weather Extremes Conference

    Flooded Field and Corn in Drought
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Weather is almost always a challenge for agriculture, and Â good management strategies for dealing with water, weeds, pests, diseases, and stress are all part of being climate-smart

  6. Certified Crop Adviser CEU Credits Available

    Author(s): Nic Baumer

    The Ohio State University Extension Agronomic Crops Team has developed an online, self-paced course for Certified Crop Advisers to earn CEU credits.