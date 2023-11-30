CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-38

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Corn Drydown Podcast

    Shelled Corn
    Author(s): Amanda Douridas, CCA, Elizabeth Hawkins

    Many corn fields across Ohio are sitting above 25% moisture and

  2. Considerations for Drying High Moisture Corn

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins, Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    Corn harvest progress in Ohio has been behind pace as field

  3. The EPA’s Proposed Herbicide Strategy and What it Means for Herbicide Use

    Emerged Corn Background with Weed Control in Internet Search Box
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    The Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973 was passed by Congress in an effort to protect endangered species and their habitats.

  4. OSU Extension Weather Extremes Committee and the State Climate Office of Ohio to Host Climate Smart: Farming with Weather Extremes Conference

    Flooded Field and Corn in Drought
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Weather is almost always a challenge for agriculture, and  good management strategies for dealing with water, weeds, pests, diseases, and stress are all part of being climate-smart