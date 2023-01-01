CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-39

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Harvest Delays - Light vs. Temperature

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Aaron Wilson, Osler

  2. Harvest Complete? It's Time To Assess SCN Levels In Your Fields!

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    Soybean cyst nematode (SCN, Fig.1) poses a significant threat to soybean production, with potential yield reductions occurring without visible

  3. 2023 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials: Results For All Trial Locations

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer

    Results for the 2023 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are available for all locations: