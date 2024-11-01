CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-40

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. 2023 Preharvest Weeds Survey

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Each year just before harvest, the weed science team at OSU spends some time driving across the state and evaluating weed escapes in soybean fields. This year, 4027 fields were

  2. Virtual Soil Health Tour showcasing best management practices in Northwest Ohio

    Cover Crops
    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA, Sarah Noggle

    Ohio State University Extension and The Nature Conservancy are partnering for

  3. Understanding and Overcoming Cover Crop Yield Penalties in the Maumee River Watershed: Unlocking the Potential

    Cover Crop Study
    Author(s): Jonah VanRoekel, Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey

  4. Certified Livestock Managers Webinar Series

    Author(s): Jocelyn Birt

    Join the Ohio State University Water Quality Extension Associates for the last installment of the Certified Livestock Mangers Webinar series for 2023.

  5. Certified Crop Adviser CEU Credits Available

    Certified Crop Adviser CEU Credits Available
    Author(s): Nic Baumer

    The Ohio State University Extension Agronomic Crops Team has developed an online, self-paced course for Certified Crop Advisers to earn CEU credits.

  6. Upcoming Ohio Certified Crop Adviser Pre-Exam Preparation Class

    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA

    Are you interested in becoming a Certified Crop Adviser (CCA), but are intimidated by the exams? You should consider attending the Ohio CCA Pre-Exam Preparation Class offered by

  7. Register Today for the 2024 Soil Health Webinar Series

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Dr. Manbir Rakkar,