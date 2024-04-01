CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-41

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Understanding and Overcoming Cover Crop Yield Penalties in the Maumee River Watershed: Unlocking the Potential

    Author(s): Jonah VanRoekel, Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey

  2. Late Fall Herbicide Applications

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    After a relatively slow fall field season, harvest is now winding down in much of the state. As folks continue to wrap up there have been some reports of late-season fall

  3. Winter Application of Manure in Ohio

    Winter Manure Application
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Most producers have had the needed dry weather this fall to get livestock manure applied to fields. However, a wetter than normal corn crop and full elevators, did delay

  4. What Happened to Those Hail-Damaged Soybeans?

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer, Fabiano Colet

  5. ANR Factsheet for tracking Growing Degree Days in Corn

    Corn Ear
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Alexander Lindsey

    Because of differences in the growing season for corn across Ohio, practitioners

  6. Protect Your Yield Potential: It’s Never Too Late to Test for SCN

    Author(s): Horacio Lopez-Nicora

    As a soybean grower, it is crucial to stay proactive in protecting your crop from potential threats. One such threat that often goes undetected is the Soybean Cyst