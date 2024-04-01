CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2023-42

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Update: A Mild End to 2023

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Summary

  2. Upcoming Ohio Certified Crop Adviser Pre-Exam Preparation Class

    CCA Training
    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA

    Are you interested in becoming a Certified Crop Adviser (CCA), but are intimidated by the exams? You should consider attending the Ohio CCA Pre-Exam Preparation Class offered by

  3. Cover Crops Roundtable ‘Round the Region

    Cover Crops Roundtables
    Author(s): Amber Emmons, CCA

    Paulding County Extension is expanding its Cover Crops Roundtable Series to include 2 new locations, hosted by the OSU Extension Water Quality Team. This series acts as a

  4. 2024 Central Ohio Agronomy School

    Author(s): John Barker

    2024 Central Ohio Agronomy School

    “The Nuts & Bolts About Corn & Soybean Production”

     

  5. Northwest Ohio Corn-Soybean Day

    Author(s): Kendall Lovejoy

    The Ohio State University (OSU) Extension Office in Fulton County is excited to invite you to the 18th annual Corn-Soybean Day, scheduled for January 19th, 2024. The event