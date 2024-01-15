CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-01

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Help Us Shape the Future of eFields by Participating in an Evaluation Survey

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins

    The eFields team is looking for farmers, consultants, and other individuals to participate in study to evaluate the impact of the OSU eFields program and assist us with

  2. Battle for the Belt: Corn vs. Soybean- Virtual Corn College and Soybean School with CCA CEUs!

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  3. Conservation Tillage Club Breakfast Series

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher

    The 2024 Conservation Tillage Club breakfast program series will begin on Thursday, January 11 at the Plaza Inn Restaurant, 491 S Main Street (State Route 31), Mt. Victory

  4. 4th Annual Allen County Ag Outlook and Agronomy Day

    Author(s): Nic Baumer

    Ohio State University Extension Allen County will host the 4th Annual Allen County Ag Outlook and Agronomy Day on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The day will include presentations on the

  5. 2024 Central Ohio Agronomy School: “The Nuts & Bolts About Corn & Soybean Production”

    Author(s): John Barker

    The 2024 Central Ohio Agronomy School will be held on Monday evenings, beginning on Monday January 15 through February 5, from 6:30 –9:00 p.m.