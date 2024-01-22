CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-02

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Economics of Conservation Webinar Coming on January 31st

    Manure sidedressing in corn
    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA

    Have you ever considered implementing conservation practices on your operation, but wanted to learn more about the economic side of doing so? Join OSU Extension on

  2. Certified Crop Adviser Exam Online Study Course

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Lee Beers, CCA,

  3. Statewide and Region Phosphorus Nutrient Use in Ohio

    dry fertilizer applicator
    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Soil available and added phosphorus (P) nutrient impacts Ohio's crop production and environment. Fertilizer P can increase crop yields. Yet, excessive P can have

  4. Weather Update: Winter Weather Finally Arrives, But Will It Stick Around?

    Total precipitation for January 9 – 16, 2024 Figure courtesy of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    For Ohio, December 2023 ranks as the 2nd warmest December on record since 1895 and caps off the 4th warmest year on record over that same period.