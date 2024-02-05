CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-03

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Ohio Corn Performance Test (OCPT) 2023 Results

    corn plants in field
    Author(s): Rich Minyo, Osler Ortez

    The Ohio Corn Performance Test (OCPT) was started in Ohio in 1972. To date, it has a history of

  2. Crop Response to Phosphorus Fertilizer in Ohio

    Young Corn Plants
    Author(s): Dr. Manbir Rakkar, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Phosphorus (P) is an essential plant nutrient and P fertilizers

  3. Winter Application of Manure in Ohio

    Winter Manure Application
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Most producers have had the needed dry weather this fall to get livestock manure applied to fields. However, a wetter than normal corn crop and full elevators, did delay

  4. 2024 Ohio Weeds University Regional Locations Set

    Author(s): Sarah Noggle, Ken Ford

    OSU Extension invites crop producers, CCAs, and agribusinesses to attend a regional 2024 Ohio

  5. Battle for the Belt Winter Meetings- Virtual on February 2 & In-Person in March!

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey, Taylor Dill,

  6. 2024 Northwest Ohio Agronomy Crops Day February 7

    Author(s): Alan Leininger

    Henry County will be hosting the 2024 Northwest Ohio Agronomy Crops Day on February 7th, 2024.