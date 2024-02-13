CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-04

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Crop Response to Potassium Fertilizer in Ohio

    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA

    Potassium (K) is an essential plant nutrient. We measure available soil K with a soil test and add fertilizers when the soil available K is insufficient to meet

  2. Dicamba registration vacated

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman, Peggy Hall

    On February 6th, 2024 the 2020 registrations for the three dicamba products labeled for over

  3. Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference March 12-13 in Ada

    Conference held in Ada, Ohio
    Author(s): Mark Badertscher, Randall Reeder

    The Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference (CTC) will be held in-

  4. 2024 Overholt Drainage School to be held in Columbus

    Overholt drainage school
    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA, Vinayak Shedekar

    Join The Ohio State University March 11th-14th in Columbus, Ohio for