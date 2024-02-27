CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-05

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Spring Planting Weather/Climate Outlook

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Spring is quickly approaching. The question is, what is in store for planting season from Mother Nature?

  2. Growers and Retailers Needed: Understanding Yield Response to K Applications in Ohio

    Author(s): John Fulton, Aaron Heilers

    Potassium (K) is a key nutrient for growing profitable crops in Ohio.  Recently in Ohio,

  3. Please Participate! Using Data-Driven Knowledge for Profitable Soybean Management Systems

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Help us help you grow more profitable soybeans through the power of data science.

  4. EPA’s Existing Stocks Order for Dicamba Use in 2024

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman, Peggy Hall

    On February 6th, 2024 the registration of the three dicamba products labeled for over-the-

  5. Ohio’s Premier Ag Conference March 12-13 in Ada

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher, Randall Reeder

    Sixty outstanding presenters with topics on agronomic crops, soil health,

  6. Battle for the Belt Winter Meetings- In-Person in March!

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey, Taylor Dill,

  7. Savvy Full Season Soybean Management Webinar Series

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

     Science for Success is hosting a three-part virtual webinar series to discuss strategies farmers can utilize to optimize soybean yield.

  8. 2024 Corn College and Soybean School Recordings Available

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Amanda Douridas, CCA

    Did you miss our Corn College and Soybean School webinar? We have you