CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-06

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Transitioning to Organic Workshop

    Author(s): Allen Gahler, Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    Organic farming, also known as ecological farming or biological farming, is

  2. Topdressing Wheat with Liquid Manure

    Dragline manure application
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat fields are firming up across Ohio and spring topdressing with nitrogen fertilizer has started. Livestock producers and commercial manure applicators may be considering

  3. OSU Deoxynivalenol, DON, Resistance Screening Program-2024

    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Rich Minyo, Pierce

  4. Using Drones for Spray Application - Adoption Trends in US and Worldwide

    Drone spraying corn field
    Author(s): Erdal Ozkan

    Traditionally, aerial pesticide spraying worldwide has been done using conventional fixed-wing aircraft or helicopters with a pilot onboard. However, this is changing fast.

  5. You Are Invited to Participate! Innovation and Technology in Agriculture Survey

    Author(s): Luke Waltz

    We are looking to understand your perspectives on innovation, technology, and data in agriculture.  Your responses will help us to direct our research activities towards areas that are