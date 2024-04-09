CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-09

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

  1. Spring 2024 Weather & Soil Conditions: Update 2

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

  2. Look Out for Nitrogen Loss Due to Heavy Rains

    Author(s): Dr. Manbir Rakkar, Alexander Lindsey,

  3. Battle for the Belt: Season 2 Episode 2- Who Won 2023- Corn or Soybean?

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez

  4. Forage Weeds: Fall Forgotten and Spring Startups

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman, Christine Gelley, Kyle

  5. Narrow row corn- should we vary other management factors too?

    Author(s): Alexander Lindsey, Osler Ortez, Peter

  6. Join a Farmer Forum on Drones and Weed Management

    Author(s): Eugene Law, PhD

    Does it seem like a new precision weed management technology is popping up just as frequently as weeds do in your fields? With the rapid pace of innovation in this area, it

  7. ANR Factsheet: A Guide to Corn Growth and Development

    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    One of the critical activities in growing a crop is understanding and keeping track of its growth and development. Corn growth is related to the increase in size of an individual

  8. Using Dairy Manure with Newly Planted Corn and Soybeans

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    In recent years, dairy farmers and commercial manure applicators have been moving towards applying dairy manure to newly planted corn and soybeans.