C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-16

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Regional Updates: May 21 – 28, 2024

    Photo courtesy of Kendall Lovejoy
    Author(s): Kendall Lovejoy, Lee Beers, CCA, Caden

  2. Battle for the Belt: Season 2 Episode 9- Planting Date & Disease

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Jenna

  3. Using Liquid Manure with Newly Planted Corn and Soybeans

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Most farmers in northwest Ohio finally got a planting window last week for corn and soybeans. Given the soil temperatures, crop emergence should only take a few days.

  4. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update #2

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Maddie Brillhart, John

  5. Lep Monitoring Network – Black Cutworm and True Armyworm Update # 6

    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Amy Raudenbush,

  6. Upcoming Webinar: Weather Trends and Pest and Disease Impacts on Soybeans

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Please join Drs. Maggie Lewis, Horacio Lopez-Nicora, and Aaron Wilson on a webinar titled Weather Trends and Pest and Disease Impacts on Soybeans on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 8:

  7. Water Quality Team to Host Second Annual Conservation-Focused Field Day

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA, Amber Emmons, CCA,

  8. Small Gains Field Day: June 20th at the Northwest Agricultural Research Station

    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Nick Eckel

    Join OSU Extension for this year’s small grains field day on June 20 at the Northwest