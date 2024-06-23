CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-19

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: Season 2 Episode 12- Nitrogen Recommendations for Corn

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey,

  2. Slug Management Considerations and Statewide Slug Monitoring Report – Update #5

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Maddie Brillhart, John

  3. Wheat Harvest and Double Crop Considerations for 2024

    Figure 1. Winter wheat on June 7, 2024, at the Western Agricultural Research Station in Clark County, Ohio. Wheat maturation is about 10-14 days ahead of normal.
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez

    Winter wheat maturation is about 10-14 days ahead of normal (Figure 1),

  4. New ANR Factsheet Summarizing Corn Response to Long-Term Weather Patterns

    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Alexander Lindsey, Aaron

  5. Drainage Technology and Water Management Field Day at Ohio State Lima

    Author(s): Nic Baumer, Vinayak Shedekar

    Allen County Drainage installation, drainage water recycling, and

  6. Challenging Conditions for Ohio and the Eastern Corn and Soybean Region

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    The predictions from back in early spring are on track for this summer growing season.

  7. Beating the Heat on Farms

    Author(s): Wayne Dellinger, CCA, Aaron Wilson, Dee

  8. Weed Science Field Day

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    The 2024 Ohio State Weed Science Field Day will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at the Western Ag Research Station in South Charleston, OH. Registration will start at 8:30 am,

  9. Weed Management in Hot, Dry Conditions

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    We’re entering a period of hot, dry weather and the long-term forecast for this season suggests that these conditions are likely to persist during the summer and through harvest

  10. Lep Monitoring Network – Corn Earworm Update # 9

    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Amy Raudenbush,

  11. Regional Updates: June 11 – 17, 2024

    field of soybeans
    Author(s): Ted Wiseman, Kyle Verhoff, Ryan McMichael