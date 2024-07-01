CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-20

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Take Action Against Combine and Field Fires

    Author(s): Wayne Dellinger, CCA, Dee Jepsen

    Weather conditions have helped Ohio wheat fields mature a little early this

  2. Battle for the Belt: Season 2 Episode 13 - Spider Mites

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey

    Episode 13 of Battle for the Belt is now available:

  3. Upcoming Dicamba Cutoff Reminder

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    There has been much uncertainty regarding the use of dicamba for the 2024 growing season and beyond as a result of the

  4. Lep Monitoring Network – Corn Earworm Update # 10

    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Amy Raudenbush,

  5. Application of Manure to Double Crop Soybeans to Encourage Emergence

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The summer manure application window following wheat harvest is typically the 2nd largest application window each year.

  6. Regional Updates: June 18 – 24, 2024

    Waterhemp in soybean field
    Author(s): Mark Badertscher, Jordan Penrose, Nick