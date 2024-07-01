CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-21

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Extremes Abound

    picture of sunset above tree line
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  2. Nutrient Value of Wheat Straw

    harvested field of wheat with windrow of straw
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Ed Lentz, CCA, Eric Richer,

  3. Early Reports of Tar Spot in Indiana and Michigan – What to Scout for

    Signs of tar spot include small, raised black spots or stromata.
    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Pierce Paul

    Tar spot has been found in Indiana, Michigan, and other parts of the

  4. 2024 Western Agronomy Field Day

    Author(s): Joe Davlin

    The annual Western Agronomy Day will be held on Wednesday, July, 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Western Agricultural Research Station (7721 South Charleston Pike, South

  5. Register for Weed Science Field Day

    field day attendees listen to State Specialist Dr. Alyssa Essman
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    The 2024 Ohio State Weed Science Field Day will be held on Wednesday July 10th at the Western Ag Research Station in South Charleston, OH. Registration will start at 8:30 am,

  6. Wheat’s Early, are Oats a Doublecrop ‘Forage’ Option?

    Author(s): Stan Smith

    With Ohio’s wheat crop coming off early this year, those who may need additional forage have an excellent opportunity for acres to be available where annual forages can be planted and

  7. 2024 Ohio Farm Custom Rates Released

    line up of farm equipment during field demonstration
    Author(s): Barry Ward, Eric Richer, CCA, John Barker

  8. Battle for the Belt: Season 2 Episode 14 – July Weather Update

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey,

  9. Regional Updates: June 25 – July 1, 2024

    field of corn
    Author(s): Rylee Kay Puthoff, Trevor Corboy, Lee

  10. Slug Monitoring Report – Update #6

    soybean plant at unifoliate stage with slug feeding damage
    Author(s): Maddie Brillhart, Amy Raudenbush, Nic

  11. Lep Monitoring Network – Corn Earworm Update # 11

    western bean cutworm pheremone trap at edge of corn field
    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Amy Raudenbush,