C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-25

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Regional Crop Updates: July 23-29

    field of soybeans
    Author(s): Caden Buschur, Ted Wiseman, Gigi Neal,

  2. Regional Corn Yield Forecasts for 2024: July 23 Outcomes

    field of corn tasseling
    Author(s): Osler Ortez

    Corn growth and development are progressing well across most of the state (Figure 1), though recent reports indicated limited rainfall and dry soil conditions potentially

  3. Two August Field Days to Explore Barriers and Benefits of Crop and Livestock Integration

    Author(s): Cassandra Brown

    Over the last 50 years, both crop and livestock production systems in the U.S. have become increasingly specialized and separated.

  4. 2024 Ohio Wheat Performance Test- Results Available Online

    field of ripening wheat
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Matthew Hankinson

    Results from the 2024 Ohio Wheat Performance Test are now online by clicking

  5. Battle for the Belt: Season 2, Episode 18- Planting Date and Weed Control Interactions

    wrestling belt in corn field
    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey,

  6. Lep Monitoring Network – News on WBC and CEW, Update # 15

    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Amy Raudenbush,