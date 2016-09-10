CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-31

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Drought, an early harvest, and fall herbicide applications

    Giant Ragweeds
    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Moderate to exceptional drought conditions (D1-D4) are being experienced in much of Ohio. Conditions are worse in the south and southeast regions of the state.

  2. Dry Conditions in Corn & Stalk Quality Concerns

    Maturing Corn
    Author(s): Osler Ortez, Pierce Paul, Stephanie

  3. Lep Monitoring Network – Spike in Numbers: Fall Armyworm Update # 21

    FAW capture 2024
    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Amy Raudenbush, Lee

  4. Battle for the Belt: Season 2, Episode 24 – Drought Resources

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey,

  5. In Stressful Times, Who Do You Turn To?

    Corn in Pickaway County 2024, Photo Courtesy of Mike Estadt
    Author(s): Sarah Noggle

    Farmers are some of the most humble, down-to-earth people I know. They take great pride in feeding the country. Yet, the stresses they and their families currently face are

  6. Still Be Mindful About Fall Armyworm, Especially in Forages and Turf

    Fall Army Worm Caterpillar
    Author(s): Kelley Tilmon, Amy Raudenbush, Andy Michel

  7. Soybean Harvest Considerations During Dry Weather

    Mature Soybeans
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    Currently, most of Ohio is experiencing abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions