C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-32

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Farmers and Carbon Markets: Informational Needs and Attitudes

    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins, Prasanna Oruganti,

  2. Manure Application to Parched Soil

    12,000 gallons per acre of dairy manure applied prior to wheat planting
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Most of Ohio is very dry and there is no nearby forecast for substantial rainfall. Livestock producers applying manure to farm fields need to take extra caution to prevent

  3. IMPACTFUL DROUGHT FORECAST TO CONTINUE ITS EXPANSION

    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Drought in Ohio has been a major concern for a while now and most indicators suggest drought will expand then persist at least through October-November.

  4. Lep Monitoring Network – Spike in Numbers: Fall Armyworm Update # 22

    Figure 2. Fall armyworm larva on leaf (inverted white “Y“ present). Photo credit: Russ Ottens, University of Georgia, Bugwood.org.
    Author(s): Stephanie Pflaum, Amy Raudenbush,

  5. Battle for the Belt: Season 2, Episode 25 – Use of Audio Recorders to Monitor Insect Activity

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey,

  6. Wheat Planting When The Soil Is Dry

    Growing Wheat
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Prabath Senanayaka Mudiyanselage,