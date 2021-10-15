CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-36

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. The Season’s First Widespread Frost and Freeze Potential

    Figure 1. U.S. Drought Monitor depiction for Ohio as of October 8, 2024.
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  2. Battle for the Belt: Season 2, Episode 29- 2024 Growing Season Wrap-Up

    Figure 1. Soybean harvest at the Western Agricultural Research Station on October 7, 2024.
    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Osler Ortez, Laura Lindsey

  3. Register Now for the January 9-10 Ohio State Organic Grains Conference

    Author(s): Eric Richer, CCA

    Registration is open for the 3rd annual Ohio State Organic Grains Conference, January 9-10, 2025, at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky, Ohio.