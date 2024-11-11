CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-39

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. 2024 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials: Yield Results For All Trial Locations

    Figure 1. 2024 Ohio Soybean Performance Trial locations- Henry, Sandusky, Mercer, Licking, Preble, and Clinton County.
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer

    Yield results for the 2024 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are available for all locations

  2. Certified Crop Adviser CEU Credits Available

    Promotional graphic for the course
    Author(s): Nic Baumer, Laura Lindsey

    The Ohio State University Extension Agronomic Crops team has developed an online, self-paced

  3. Fall 2024 Regional Weeds University

    Weeds University Graphic
    Author(s): Sarah Noggle, Alyssa Essman

    OSU Extension invites crop producers, CCAs, and agribusinesses to attend a regional at 

  4. Registration Open: Basics of Grain Marketing Workshop January 16 & 17

    Promotional graphic for the workshop
    Author(s): Bruce Clevenger, CCA

    Registration is now open for the Basics of Grain Marketing Workshop, January 16 & 17, 2025 at the OSU Extension Champaign County Office in Urbana, Ohio.  This in