C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2024-40

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Drought Slowly Eases Across the State

    Figure 1). 14-day Precent of Normal Precipitation. Figure courtesy of the Southern Regional Climate Center Integrated Water Portal (https://www.srcc.tamu.edu/water_portal/).
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  2. Episode 4 of Green Fields Green Dollars to dive into Nitrogen economics

    Green Fields Green Dollars Graphic
    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA, Clint Schroeder

    Episode 4 of OSU Extension’s Green Fields Green Dollars series is now

  3. Certified Crop Adviser Exam Preparation Class

    People standing in a soybean field.
    Author(s): Lee Beers, CCA

    Individuals looking to become a Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) should consider attending the Ohio CCA Pre-Exam Preparation Class offered by Ohio State University Extension.