CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-01

Primary tabs

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Ohio Corn Performance Test (OCPT) – 2024 Results Overview

    corn field
    Author(s): Rich Minyo, Osler Ortez

    The purpose of the Ohio Corn Performance Test (OCPT) is to evaluate corn hybrids for grain yield

  2. Winter Weather Preparedness on the Farm

    farm grain bins and barns with snow
    Author(s): Wayne Dellinger, CCA

    With the turn of the calendar year coming off a year with a record setting number of tornados in Ohio, what should we expect for early 2025?  The National Oceanic

  3. 2024 eFields Report Available Now

    cover of eFields
    Author(s): Elizabeth Hawkins, John Fulton, Dara

  4. Register Today: Northwest Ohio Corn-Soybean Day

    room with audience watching presentation
    Author(s): Kendall Lovejoy

    The Ohio State University Extension office in Fulton County is excited to invite you to the 19th annual Corn-Soybean Day, scheduled for Friday, January 17, 2025.

  5. Register for the upcoming Water Quality Wednesdays webinar series!

    soybean plants and roots
    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA, Amber Emmons, CCA,

  6. Certified Crop Adviser Exam Online Study Course

    two people looking at wheat field
    Author(s): Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Lee Beers, CCA,