C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-03

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. February Ag Outlook and Policy Meetings

    Author(s): Kyle Verhoff

    There is still time to register for plenty of opportunities to learn more coming up in February. The Regional Agricultural Outlook and Policy Meetings hosted by Ohio State

  2. 2025 Corn College & Soybean School

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA,

  3. Considerations for Soybean Trait Programs in 2025

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA,

  4. Meet Your New Forage Extension State Specialist – Dr. Emma Matcham

    Author(s): Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Alyssa Essman,

  5. Hot, Dry, and Extreme 2024

    Hot, Dry Weather
    Author(s): Aaron Wilson, Geddy Davis

    Temperatures

  6. Soybean Resilience Blueprint- Free Webinar Series

    Science For Success Webinar Series
    Author(s): Laura Lindsey

    The Science For Success team is hosting a two-part webinar series focused on some of the biggest challenges in soybean production: the ever changing environmental and economic

  7. Register for the upcoming Certified Livestock Management (CLM) webinar series!

    Manure spreader in field
    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA/CPAg, Amber Emmons, CCA,