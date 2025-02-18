CFAES Give Today
Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-04

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference March 11-12

    Author(s): Mark Badertscher, Randall Reeder

    Don’t miss this year’s Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference March 11

  2. Managing Frost Heave in Alfalfa

    Alfalfa showing spring growth
    Author(s): Emma Matcham, Kyle Verhoff, Dave Barker

  3. 2025 Corn College and Soybean School

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman, Stephanie Karhoff, CCA,

  4. Forage Resiliency Webinar Series

    Red Clover bud
    Author(s): Christine Gelley

    The Ohio State Integrated Forage Management Team will be offering a three-part Zoom webinar series on forage resiliency to cover information on how to remain resilient to a

  5. OSU Corn Deoxynivalenol, DON, (Vomitoxin) Resistance Screening Program-2024

    ear of corn with pink and white fungal growth on tip
    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Rich Minyo, Pierce