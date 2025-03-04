CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-05

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Top-dressing Wheat with Liquid Manure

    Spreading manure on wheat wth draghose
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Wheat fields will be firming up across Ohio and spring top-dressing with nitrogen fertilizer will soon start in the most southern counties.

  2. Spring Planting Outlook

    Soybean emerging in spring
    Author(s): Jim Noel

    Last autumn much of Ohio was drier than normal. Ohio saw anywhere from 60-100% of normal rainfall except far southern Ohio which was hit by the remnants of Hurricane Helene allowing for

  3. Register for the upcoming Water Quality Wednesdays webinar series!

    Author(s): Rachel Cochran, CCA/CPAg, Amber Emmons, CCA,

  4. Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference March 11-12

    CTC March 11-12
    Author(s): Mark Badertscher, Randall Reeder

    Don’t miss this year’s Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference March 11