Agronomic Crops Network

Ohio State University Extension

CFAES

C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-08

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Thought It Would Never Stop Raining

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  2. Nutrient Content of Poultry Litter Compost

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA, Amber Emmons, CCA

    Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has impacted more than 70

  3. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 2- Planting Progress

    Author(s): Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez,

  4. Alfalfa Weevil Scouting and GDD

    Author(s): Kyle Verhoff, Jason Hartschuh, CCA,

  5. The Flowing Forward Podcast

    Author(s): Jocelyn Ruble, Heather Torlina

    OSU Extension Water Quality Associates Jocelyn Ruble and Heather Torlina have

  6. Farmer Perspectives on Conservation Practices and Policies Survey

    Author(s): Sonam Rustagi

    A team with the Lal Carbon Center at The Ohio State University is conducting a study to better understand Ohio farmers’ perspectives on conservation practices.