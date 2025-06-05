CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-12

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Weather Improvements Are on the Way, No Really!

    Author(s): Aaron Wilson

    Climate Summary

  2. Forage Maturity Across Ohio

    Author(s): Jason Hartschuh, CCA

    While the year started with slower growing degree accumulation the warm weather over the last couple of weeks, has rapidly progressed forage maturity. Harvesting

  3. Peak Alfalfa Weevil Activity

    Author(s): Kyle Verhoff, Aaron Wilson, Nick Eckel,

  4. Lep Monitoring Network – Black Cutworm and True Armyworm Update # 2

    Author(s): Amy Raudenbush, Nic Baumer, Lee Beers, CCA

  5. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 6: What is Battle for the Belt 2.0?

    Author(s): Diego Miranda, Maria Kessler, Taylor Dill

  6. Glufosinate Use and Label Guidelines for 2025

    Author(s): Alyssa Essman

    Without the option of dicamba, more growers will be relying on 2,4-D and glufosinate for POST herbicide applications in the respective traited soybean systems. A previous C.O.R.N

  7. Using Liquid Manure with Newly Planted Corn and Soybeans

    a
    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    Many farmers in Ohio got a planting window in April for corn and soybeans. Commercial manure applicators also made progress getting manure to fields. Some crops have emerged