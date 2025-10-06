CFAES Give Today
C.O.R.N. Newsletter: 2025-15

Crop Observation and Recommendation Network

C.O.R.N. Newsletter is a summary of crop observations, related information, and appropriate recommendations for Ohio crop producers and industry. C.O.R.N. Newsletter is produced by the Ohio State University Extension Agronomy Team, state specialists at The Ohio State University and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). C.O.R.N. Newsletter questions are directed to Extension and OARDC state specialists and associates at Ohio State.

  1. Battle for the Belt: Season 3, Episode 9

    Author(s): Diego Miranda, Maria Kessler, Taylor Dill

  2. Lep Monitoring Network – Black Cutworm and True Armyworm # 5

    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Evan Hodkinson,

  3. Statewide Slug Monitoring Project – Update # 2

    Author(s): Rosalind Holt-Frank, Evan Hodkinson,

  4. Using Manure with Corn

    Author(s): Glen Arnold, CCA

    The 2025 planting season has been almost six weeks in length and many farmers are still not done. With some dry weather in the forecast, the opportunity to use manure as a

  5. Help Shape the Future of Agricultural Information

    Author(s): Stacy Cochran

    Are Extension websites, blogs, and social media delivering the information you need to make decisions on your farm or in your business?